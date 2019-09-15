|
|
Josephine A. "Jo" Kuffner (nee Kroeker), age 78, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and Romeoville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born January 26, 1941 in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada.
Beloved wife of the late Adolphe W. "Rudy" Kuffner, whom she married February 26, 1960 and who preceded her in death on August 17, 1995, loving companion of Gene E. Foley of Naperville, beloved mother of Cynthia (Keenan) Strand of Mesa, AZ and Stephen (Patti) Kuffner of Algonquin, IL, adored grandmother of Rebecca (Jon) Pentland, David (Jessica) Strand, Jeffrey (Sandra) Strand and Jennifer (Austin) Delorme; Joshua Kuffner and Ashley Kuffner, cherished great-grandmother of Brody, William and Brynn; James, Jacob, Jaxon and Emily, devoted daughter of the late Aron and Agatha (nee Friesen) Kroeker, dear sister of the late George (Nell) Kroeker, sister-in-law of Alvin (Judy) Kuffner, Victor (Suzanne Mireault) Kuffner, Fran (Fred) DesLaurier, Richard (Geri) Kuffner, Bertha (Harvey) Blerot, Ted (Vera) Kuffner and the late Therese (the late Paul) Zack, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Jo grew up in Canada and moved to the United States in 1964, living in Wheaton and Glenview, IL before settling in Romeoville. Jo came to Naperville in 1985 and was a 28-year employee with the City of Naperville, retiring as Deputy City Clerk in 2005. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville. She was an avid reader, enjoyed extensive travel and watching movies at the theater.
Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Additional visitation Thursday, September 19, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
A luncheon will follow at the church.
Future inurnment: Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Garson, Manitoba, Canada.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jo's memory may be made to: St. Thomas the Apostle Care Pantry, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-8980.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 15, 2019