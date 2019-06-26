Josephine Leung passed away at home on June 23, 2019 at the age of 84. She has been residing in Naperville, IL since 2007 and was formerly resided in Iowa City, IA. Josephine was born on March 28, 1935 in Hong Kong. She graduated from Grantham Teacher's College in 1957, where she met her husband, Peter. They were married on July 22, 1961 and have two sons, Albert and Dominic, and 4 grandchildren. She was an elementary school teacher until 1973, when the family immigrated to British Columbia, Canada, and in 1977, to Iowa City, IA, where she worked alongside her sister Ying Wong in the latter's photo studio, until her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, as well as her large extended family, with which she enjoyed yearly reunions. She also enjoyed many artistic endeavors, including watercolor painting, Chinese brush painting and calligraphy and wood carving. She was a very handy woman who actively involved in finishing the basement in two homes, installing drywall, suspended ceilings, carpeting and flooring. The Catholic faith has been central to Josephine's life. In Iowa City, Josephine was an active member of St. Wenceslaus Parish and volunteered in the free lunch program. In 2007, she moved to Naperville, where she was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, and subsequently, St. Raphael Catholic Church, where she was a faithful member of Fr. Bob Carroll's bible study program since 2013. Even before their marriage, Josephine and Peter started the daily practice of attending mass, reciting the rosary and reading the scriptures, as a means of spiritual sustenance. For over 55 years, but little-known outside of her immediate family, Josephine was the silent partner in Peter's work of translating into Chinese over 20 Catholic spiritual works, serving as his typist, editor, proofreader and his most honest critic. These included books by, among others, Thomas Merton, Fr. Benedict Groeschel, Dorothy Day, St. Thomas More, St. Pope John XXIII, and especially Blessed John Cardinal Newman, for whom they have great admiration and whose biography and the poem "Lead Kindly Light" provided inspirational guidance. For nearly 10 years, Josephine has been the anonymous author of a column on faith and spirituality for the Sunday bulletin of the Chinese community at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco, written at the behest of the late Fr. Mario Rosso, a Salesian priest she had known since her days in Hong Kong. Josephine is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Peter; sons Albert, his wife Wen-Ling Yang, and grandson Steven; Dominic, his wife Tracy; and granddaughters Summer, Claire and Serena; sisters Ying Wong, Caroline Wong, Fei Chan and her husband Shi-Pei, Veronica Chan and her husband Michael, Pin Pin Chau and her husband Raymond, and sister-in-law Lorraine Ma; as well as 13 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27 from 8:00-10:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, Josephine had requested that donations be made to St. Raphael Parish in Naperville, and the Waterleaf Women's Center at 3598 E New York St. Aurora, IL 60504. For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit friedrichjones.com. Published in the Naperville Sun on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary