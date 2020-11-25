1/1
Joyce Lester Terreo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Lester Terreo, 86, passed from this world into glory on Sunday, Sept. 6th 2020 with her devoted husband of 70 years, Toney, and loving daughter, Deborah, at her side as her treasured son-in-law, Greg, bid her a tender farewell from outside her window. Joyce came from humble beginnings in West Virginia, met and married Toney when they were both quite young. Opportunities were scarce in those days and their desire to provide their family with the best life possible led them northward from a small coal mining town to Chicago. Like modern pioneers they left everything and everyone they knew; moving with their small daughter to an unfamiliar and, at times, overwhelming city to start a new life. Soon another baby girl was born, and their little family continued to be blessed with financial stability, committed friends that grew to be family and a church that nurtured them in the faith. As years passed, they relocated to the suburbs to once again give their daughters greater opportunities and resided there until Joyce passed on. Joyce loved the Lord and His Scriptures. She sought to encourage and serve others each day. Whether teaching children in Sunday School, assisting a friend launch a new business, helping in her daughter's store, pitching in to prepare holiday meals or listening intently to her beloved great-grandchildrens' stories - she served with grace, a ready smile, and a loving heart. She was truly one of His angels on earth. She is survived by her husband, Toney, her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Greg Waite, grandchildren, Greg Waite Jr and Nicole Morris (Aron) and four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Finnegan, Cecelia, and Cameron, who brought her great joy each day. Joyce is now reunited with those who went before ~ her daughter, Karen Terreo Gagnier, her father and mother, Roy and Blanche Lester, and her brother and three sisters: Lloyd, Castilee, Daphnia, and Erma who greeted her with thanksgiving and rejoicing! Due to circumstances of the world today, no formal services were held but her much-loved family gathered to celebrate her and a life well-lived.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved