Joyce Lester Terreo, 86, passed from this world into glory on Sunday, Sept. 6th 2020 with her devoted husband of 70 years, Toney, and loving daughter, Deborah, at her side as her treasured son-in-law, Greg, bid her a tender farewell from outside her window. Joyce came from humble beginnings in West Virginia, met and married Toney when they were both quite young. Opportunities were scarce in those days and their desire to provide their family with the best life possible led them northward from a small coal mining town to Chicago. Like modern pioneers they left everything and everyone they knew; moving with their small daughter to an unfamiliar and, at times, overwhelming city to start a new life. Soon another baby girl was born, and their little family continued to be blessed with financial stability, committed friends that grew to be family and a church that nurtured them in the faith. As years passed, they relocated to the suburbs to once again give their daughters greater opportunities and resided there until Joyce passed on. Joyce loved the Lord and His Scriptures. She sought to encourage and serve others each day. Whether teaching children in Sunday School, assisting a friend launch a new business, helping in her daughter's store, pitching in to prepare holiday meals or listening intently to her beloved great-grandchildrens' stories - she served with grace, a ready smile, and a loving heart. She was truly one of His angels on earth. She is survived by her husband, Toney, her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Greg Waite, grandchildren, Greg Waite Jr and Nicole Morris (Aron) and four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Finnegan, Cecelia, and Cameron, who brought her great joy each day. Joyce is now reunited with those who went before ~ her daughter, Karen Terreo Gagnier, her father and mother, Roy and Blanche Lester, and her brother and three sisters: Lloyd, Castilee, Daphnia, and Erma who greeted her with thanksgiving and rejoicing! Due to circumstances of the world today, no formal services were held but her much-loved family gathered to celebrate her and a life well-lived.