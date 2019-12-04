|
Judith Ann Portone, age 66, a resident of Naperville since 1997, passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born April 16, 1953 in Chicago. Judy was a member of St. Raphael Church in Naperville where she volunteered in the school and in the religious education department. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and decorating for the holidays. She was the devoted wife of John L. and the best mom to her son John "Johnny" Portone.; much loved sister to Ann Marie DeLeo and Marla DeLeo. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville to St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville for a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Memorials in Judy's memory may be made for masses or to any organization that provides held to under privileged families.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 4, 2019