Julie Anne Field (nee Woltzen), age 60, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1993, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born December 10, 1958 in Sioux Falls, SD.
Beloved wife of Jack R. Field, whom she married May 9, 1992, loving mother of Kathryn, Taylor, and Lyndsey, devoted daughter of the late Lavern and Alice (nee DeBoer) Woltzen, dear sister of Larry (Kelly) Woltzen of South Holland, Dennis (Debbie) Woltzen of South Holland and Janice (Randy) Swart of Lansing, IL, fond sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Julie grew up in South Holland and was a 1977 graduate of Thornwood High School. She attended South Suburban College where she earned an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene, working as a Dental Hygienist/Office Manager in Hinsdale, IL before starting her family.
Julie was a former member of the First Reformed Church of South Holland and the Naperville Junior Woman's Club. She will be remembered by everyone who knew her as a spectacular cook, a talented decorator and a loving and devoted homemaker, wife and mother.
Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
A celebration of Julie's life will be held Monday, December 9, 10:00 AM in the funeral home.
Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Julie may be made to: Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.org
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 4, 2019