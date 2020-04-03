Home

Julie Lynn Lally

Julie Lynn Lally Obituary
Julie Lynn Lally, 59, a long-time resident of Appleton, WI has passed away. She worked as an in-home healthcare giver and had a passion for music that involved preforming at open-mikes and cabarets.

Julie grew up in Naperville, IL. and is proceeded in death by her parents Rich and Connie Lally. She is survived by her siblings: Ed Lally, Eileen Lally, Heather (Mike) Stockley and Nicole (Tom) Champion; 8 nieces and nephews; one grandniece and her dear friends. [email protected]
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 3, 2020
