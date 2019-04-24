June Messer, age 93, a resident of Naperville since 1966 passed away Friday April 19, 2019. She was born January 18, 1926 in Butte, Nebraska. June received an education degree from Iowa State Teachers College and taught in a one room school house for 5 years before moving to Des Moines, Iowa. She then pursued employment in the finance and credit management industries. After moving to Naperville, June worked for 16 years at the Bank of Naperville ultimately retiring as Assistant Vice President & Personal Banking Manager in 1983. Post retirement she traveled to Europe, Ireland, and Alaska, sculpted ceramic dolls, enjoyed sewing, quilting and caring for her grandchildren. She was an active member of Wesley Methodist Church for many years. She is survived by two daughters, Dabney (Tom) Rehak of Naperville and Norma Gilich of Warrenville; one son, James T. (Diane) Messer of Alabama; three grandchildren, April (Matt) Walker, Robert and Brandon Gilich; five great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse Joseph T. Messer, three siblings Dean Grady, Fama Moore and JR Grady plus one grandchild Rachelle Moore. A memorial service will be held at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL. on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm followed by visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mrs. Messer's name may be made to the Loaves & Fishes Community Service, www.loaves-fishes.org. 1871 High Grove Lane, Naperville, Il 60540 or DuPage Pads, www.dupagepads.org 601 W. Liberty, Wheaton, Il 60187. Info : www.beidelmankunschfh.com or 630-355-0264. Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary