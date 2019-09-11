|
Justin Philip Davis, age 36, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away suddenly on September 5, 2019. He was born on May 6, 1983 in Hinsdale, IL. Justin is survived by his children Tyler, Hayley, Caitlin, and Brandon Davis; wife Jennifer Bourgeois; parents Phyllis and James Davis; brother Ryan (Amanda) Davis; nieces and nephews Lily, Tyler, Nolan, Grayson, Micah, and Jonah; aunts and uncles Peggy Davis, Mary Anne (the late Daniel) Finn, Robert (Lynn) Biehl; he also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Fern and Richard R. Davis and Marion and Philip Biehl; uncle John (Beverly) Biehl; aunt Christine (the late Ralph) Carbaugh. Justin graduated from Naperville Central High School and then went on to the College of DuPage to study HVAC. He spent the entirety of his career working in HVAC and was very skilled at it. Justin will be remembered as having a unique sense of humor that incorporated his quick wit, sarcasm, and tall tales. Justin was loved by many, and will be deeply missed. Family and friends to gather Sunday, September 15 for 1:00 PM Visitation until time of Funeral Service 5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Justin's memory, donations to a charity of the donor's choosing would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 11, 2019