Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
44 S. Mill St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
44 S. Mill St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Philip Davis


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Philip Davis Obituary
Justin Philip Davis, age 36, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away suddenly on September 5, 2019. He was born on May 6, 1983 in Hinsdale, IL. Justin is survived by his children Tyler, Hayley, Caitlin, and Brandon Davis; wife Jennifer Bourgeois; parents Phyllis and James Davis; brother Ryan (Amanda) Davis; nieces and nephews Lily, Tyler, Nolan, Grayson, Micah, and Jonah; aunts and uncles Peggy Davis, Mary Anne (the late Daniel) Finn, Robert (Lynn) Biehl; he also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Fern and Richard R. Davis and Marion and Philip Biehl; uncle John (Beverly) Biehl; aunt Christine (the late Ralph) Carbaugh. Justin graduated from Naperville Central High School and then went on to the College of DuPage to study HVAC. He spent the entirety of his career working in HVAC and was very skilled at it. Justin will be remembered as having a unique sense of humor that incorporated his quick wit, sarcasm, and tall tales. Justin was loved by many, and will be deeply missed. Family and friends to gather Sunday, September 15 for 1:00 PM Visitation until time of Funeral Service 5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Justin's memory, donations to a charity of the donor's choosing would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now