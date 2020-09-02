Karen Ann Gray, loving and devoted mother of Marcadia Shellann Gray went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020, at the age of 62. Born in Malden, MA on January 22, 1958, Karen excelled in school and was also deeply involved in the community. She was the co-founder of the first ever African-American Alliance at Malden High School. Karen went on to get her degree from Princeton University and maintained an active alumnae status throughout her life. She was promoted throughout her career bringing her to Derry NH, New Orleans LA and finally Naperville IL, to become Director of Human Resources for Corn Products International and also MetLife. But her favorite position held was as a troupe leader for the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago. Karen's personal love was riding and caring for horses, most recently at the Danada Equestrian Center. (Perhaps the blue ribbon is what inspired her favorite color?) It was Karen's great faith in Jesus that gave her strength to survive Polymyocitis and live 9 years post lung transplant. The family is forever grateful to the congregation at Alleluia! Church, The Myocitis Association and Loyola Hospital for her care and support. Karen was met in heaven by mother Doris M., father Robert A., and sister Doris E. Gray. She is survived by daughter Cadi Gray, brothers R. Richard (and children Nicole and Damon) and David L. (with his wife Suzie and children Jennifer, Melissa, DJ, Danielle, Ashley and Michael), niece Sylvia Gray-Herman, and dear friends, Roberta Talmage, Carolyn Morris and Caryn Gordon. An online visitation (9am -10am) and service (10am) will be held on Saturday, September 5th at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory https://www.beidelmankunschfh.com
. Her final resting place will be Wheatland Township Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Please note, the family will have an in-person celebration of her life in August 2021.Please register at http://eepurl.com/hckidL
to receive further details. All who loved Karen are welcome. In lieu of flower, please make donations in Karen Gray's name to Alleluia! Church: http://www.alleluialutheran.org/