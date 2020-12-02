Karen Elizabeth Tovell Weber was a deeply loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She left this world unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep as a result of complications from multiple chronic illnesses, while surrounded by the people she loved most, in her home in Naperville on November 27, 2020 at age 61. Karen is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years, John Brian Weber, and her ray of light daughter, Paige Marie Weber, as well as her brother, Craig Tovell, and her sister, Margo Tovell. Karen is preceded in death by her father and mother, Bruce and Jan Tovell, as well as several beloved pets. Karen fought a courageous battle with bipolar disorder from the time she was diagnosed in 1996, as well as many health complications later in life. Despite the challenge that this illness brings, she had the strength and resilience to raise an amazing child, and to be a wonderful wife and mother. Karen's brilliance was evident to those lucky enough to get to know her. Karen always did everything in her power to embrace her friends, share her charisma, appreciate the small aspects of life, and never let a day go by without expressing her love to anyone (or any animal) around her. Karen set herself apart early-on graduating with Phi Beta Kappa Honors from University of Cincinnati, and then worked her way through law school at Ohio Northern University and passed the Ohio State Bar Exam. She then started her career as an attorney, but quickly found her muse as an award-winning and successful sales representative. She then channeled that passion into raising her only child, while balancing many creative passions. On top of speaking fluent Spanish in a Castilian accent with anyone that would converse, she was an avid gardener (and inexplicable green thumb), a voracious reader, a gifted artist in many different mediums, an animal advocate, always with an eye for sophisticated style and class. Karen was an enthusiastic member and leader of countless clubs, and a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In her spirit, we are simply asking for any memories, stories or photographs that you have to celebrate her life, sent to the family e-mail address below. As well but not necessary, and in lieu of flowers, please send memorials on her behalf to The Hinsdale Humane Society – hinsdalehumanesociety.org/donate/
Visitation: Friday December 4th starting at 3:00pm at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Naperville at 24021 Royal Worlington Dr. Naperville IL, 60564 (630) 922-9630. Prayer service and eulogies streaming live will be Friday December 4th at 6:15pm. Whether you are waiting in a car for the drive-by visitation, waiting in-line for the in-person visitation (given the ten-people-at-a-time cap), or unable to attend the visitation altogether, you can tune into the funeral home's Facebook page for a live video of prayers and eulogies from the Deacon, Paige, and John: https://m.facebook.com/beidelmankunschfuneral
homes&crematory/From 3:00pm to 7:00pm will be indoor visitation, limited to 10 at a time, followed by a drive-through visitation line with the Weber family starting at 7:00pm running through around 8:30pm Funeral Mass: Saturday December 5th starting at 10:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 2003 Hassert Blvd, Naperville, IL 60564 (630) 922-0081Please visit the Holy Spirit website, https://www.hscc.us/
, to register to attend the mass and note that you have to be there no later than 5 minutes before 10:00am.
Family e-mail address: websincorporated@gmail.com: Written by Paige and John Weber