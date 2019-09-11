|
|
Karen M. McKissick, age 61, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1957 in Hinsdale, IL.
Beloved daughter of Barbara (nee Holzer) and the late George W. McKissick, loving sister of Jim, Jack (Debbie), and Drew (Angie) McKissick, dear aunt of Matthew, Katie, Colin (Shelby), Kelly, Holly, Andrew, Scott, Brian, Evan and Doug McKissick, loving and devoted guardian of John Paul Fleck of Rainbow Acres, Camp Verde, AZ, fond niece, cousin, colleague and friend of many.
Karen moved to Naperville in 1970, attended Lincoln Junior High School and was a 1975 graduate of Naperville Central High School. She received a BA in Special Education from Illinois State University (ISU) in Normal, IL and earned a Masters in Human Services from Concordia University in River Forest, IL. Karen was employed as a teacher from 1979-2018, with many years at Scott Elementary School in Naperville, retiring as Learning Commons Director in 2018.
Karen was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) sorority at ISU and Bethany Lutheran Church in Naperville. She enjoyed traveling, especially to beach areas on the New England coast.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
An additional memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 9:30-10:30 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Rd., Naperville.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held Saturday, 10:30 AM at the church with Pastor Stephen Schumacher officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Naperville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory may be made to: Rainbow Acres, 2120 Reservation Loop Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322, (928) 567-5231, https://rainbowacres.com/ or Bethany Lutheran School, 1550 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60565, (630) 355-6607.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 11, 2019