Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Bergeron (née Hammar), age 76, a resident of Bonita Springs, FL since 2014, formerly of Naperville, IL 1981-2014, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, FL. She was born October 29, 1942 in El Paso, TX.Beloved wife of James G. "Jim" Bergeron, whom she married April 30, 1966, loving mother of James F. "Jim" (Jennifer) Bergeron of Naperville, Jeffrey M. "Jeff" (Cinnamon) Bergeron of Green Mountain Falls, CO and Gregory J. "Greg" (Brooke) Bergeron of Naperville, adored grandmother of Chloe and Tessa; Alex, Molly and Carter; Emily, Jack, Keely and Macie, devoted daughter of the late Frank and Nora (née Mullins) Hammar, dear sister of Sharon (the late Brian) Riordan of Palos Park, Noreen (Charles) Miller of Oak Lawn, IL, Rita (Neto) Juplo of Seattle, WA and the late Mary Pat (Daniel) Faloona, sister-in-law of Richard (Veronica) Bergeron, Marian (Ken) Bergman, Ken (Mary Ann) Bergeron and Don (Holly) Bergeron, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Kathy was born in El Paso, TX and, shortly after, her father left for overseas military service in World War II. Kathy and her mother moved to Chicago and lived with her grandparents until the war was over and her father returned. Growing up on Chicago's South Side, Kathy attended Saint Sabina Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School (Class of 1960). Kathy received a degree in art from Saint Xavier University, Chicago and taught at Morgan Park High School in Chicago for several years before starting her family. Kathy loved arts and crafts and enjoyed participating in her children's many activities as they were growing up. Throughout her life, Kathy was a member of Little Flower Parish in Chicago, St. Raphael Catholic Church and St. Thomas the Apostle Church, both in Naperville and, currently, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Bonita Springs, FL.Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. Services will begin Thursday, February 28, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a Thursday, 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. A luncheon will follow the funeral mass at Mesón Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 983-3000. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to: Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, https://www.loaves-fishes.orgFor more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary