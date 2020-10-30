1/1
Kathleen E. Mackenzie
1953 - 2020
Kathleen E. Mackenzie, age 67, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 17, 1953 in Chicago, IL. Kathleen is survived by her loving children, Michael (Jill) Marr and Joseph Marr; her cherished grandchildren Jacob Burke, Hunter Marr, Kaitlin Marr and Olivia Marr; her dear siblings, Colleen (John) Martin, Ann (Steve) Freetly, Grace (Rick) Blomquist, Dave Donovan and Matt (George Hathaway) Donovan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kathleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Patrick Mackenzie; her parents, Ray and Iris Donovan and her brother, Steven Donovan. Kathleen dedicated 30 years of service to the City of Naperville, IL, including 20 years in Human Resources and 10 years with the Board of Fire and Police. She was a devoted member of the Naperville Evangelical Covenant Church. Kathleen enjoyed long walks in the Morton Arboretum and afternoons by the lake with her husband Pat. She was also a volunteer at Alden Estates of Naperville. A private family service will be held. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
