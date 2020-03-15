Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Kathleen E. Meisner

Kathleen E. Meisner Obituary
Kathleen "Katie" Meisner (nee Kuenzli), age 90, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1947, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born September 2, 1929 in Upper Sandusky, OH.

Beloved wife of the late Robert S. "Bob" Meisner, whom she married September 3, 1949 and who preceded her in death on November 1, 2011, loving mother of Gary (Kathy) Meisner of Mt. Juliet, TN , Karen Meisner of Naperville and Steve Meisner of North Aurora, IL, cherished grandmother of Julie Meisner, Katie (Justin) Leggett and Rachel Gluckman, great-grandmother of Kallie, Zoey, Lennox and Paxton, devoted daughter of Paul and Faye Kuenzli, dear sister of Mary Lou (Harold) Kinner of Monroe, MI, David (Gwen) Kuenzli of Findlay, OH and the late Phyllis Overmier, sister-in-law of Lois (Bill) Meisner of Yorkville, IL, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Katie attended North Central College and was a member of Community United Methodist Church. Her family and friends were always very important to her. She enjoyed playing computer games, reading, music and live theater productions. She was a wonderful mother and woman, and her gentle, loving, kind spirit will be missed.

Services and interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Katie's memory may be made to: St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
