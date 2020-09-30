Kathleen "Kay" Keiner, claimed the promise of her Savior when she passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family, Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born April 28, 1936, in Aurora, IL, to loving parents, Morrill and Virginia (Campbell) Fraley.



She leaves three children: Paula Keiner, Dave (Kathy) Keiner and Chris Keiner; six grandchildren: Dan, Marie, Jacob, Emily, Alison and Adam Keiner; 3 siblings: Mary Fraley, Guy (Char) Fraley and Char Parrilli; many nieces, nephews and a community of friends.



She joins her mother Virginia Fraley Goodwin and father's Morrill Fraley and Ralph Goodwin; her husband Paul Edward Keiner; her sister, Ginny Fiene; a brother-in-law, Tim Parrilli; two nieces: Kathleen Parrilli and Jennifer Weber; a great-niece Callie Taber; mother and father-in-law, Adam and Mildred Keiner and sister-in-law, Margaret Saunders who preceded her in death.



Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL, from 4:30-7 p.m. A Mass to celebrate her faith will begin at 11 a.m., with a time of visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL.





