|
|
Kathleen Pauline "lady" Niedzwiecki (nee Olszewski) age 72, of Oswego formally Naperville for 35 years, passed away Sunday, June 30, in New Lenox,IL. Born on July 5, 1946 in Chicago, IL. Kathleen is survived by, her loving husband of 53 years, Norbert J. Niedzwiecki; beloved sons, Brian, Scott (Angie), and Jason (Lauren); beloved daughters, Natalie (Wesley) Grobelny, Stacie (Kevin) Berta, Beth (Jason) Mikolay and Samantha (Andrew) Hart. Loving Grandmother to; Jessy, Nathan, Ethan, Scotty and Landon. Kathleen was preceded in death by; her parents, Henry and Stella Olszewski, and her son, Norbert "Jay" J. Niedzwiecki Jr. Interment private. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worthington Drive, Naperville, IL Info; 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on July 3, 2019