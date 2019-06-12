Mary Kathryn Hubbard, age 86, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 9, 2019 . She was born on August 6, 1932 in Rome, NY. Mary Kay is survived by her beloved children Donald (Susan) Hubbard Jr., Steven (Tracy) Hubbard, Cheryl (Edward) Neidhardt, and Monica (Mike) Graff; treasured grandchildren Ryann, Michael (Scott), Zachary, Samuel, Christopher, Nina (Sean), Andrew (Krystle), Taylor (Brad), Jack, and Camryn; dear great grandchildren Donnie, Tommy, Billy, Declan, Bren, and Nora; adoring sister Eileen (the late Stan) Corbett; loving nieces Kathleen (Jason) and Colleen (Mike). She also leaves behind her "sister-friends". She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Hubbard Sr., the love of her life for 57 years, and her parents Lorena and James Burns. Throughout her life, Mary Kay dedicated her time as a volunteer to some of the churches she attended and was an active parishioner at St.Thomas the Apostle Church. She was a long- standing member of Cress Creek Country Club and participated in its Garden Club. Mary Kay had a flair for fashion and shared her talents working for Lord & Taylor department store. Mary Kay and Don were avid Chicago sports fans regularly attending Bears, Cubs, White Sox and Bulls games. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren by attending their numerous school, fine arts and sporting events, in addition to cherished family dinner parties. Mary Kay will be remembered for her optimistic outlook, her kind and gracious ways, and the gift of making those around her feel special. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 1500 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery Naperville, IL.For those wishing to honor Mary Kay's memory, the family asks you to invite a friend to share coffee and dessert, just as she so graciously hosted her friends, or by showing a simple act of kindness to another. Any monetary donations can be made to St. Patrick's Residence at 1400 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary