Keith C. Axtell, born 2/28/38, welcomed by Christ 2/17/20.
A resident of Lisle, IL since 2017, formerly of Naperville, IL. Born in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to parents Gordon and Mabel Axtell. Graduate of Iowa State University.
Survived by his loving wife Denise Axtell, 3 wonderful sons, Brian (Tricia) Axtell, Kevin (Michele) Axtell, and David Steffes. Proud Grandpa to Sidney, Maeve, Thomas, Ronan, Payton, and Talora Axtell. Brother of Phyllis (Ernie) Swanson and Kent (Jan) Axtell, as well as a passel of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Tom Axtell.
Keith was a C.P.A. who, together with his wife, owned a decorative trim business. Since retiring in 2003, he spent many hours doing volunteer work for Naperville Kiwanis Club. Keith would attract donations while dressed in costume and dancing in the street. At Edward Hospital, Keith volunteered in the mail room and as a driver. He and his wife danced at West Suburban Dance Club and loved the DuPage Symphony Orchestra. Keith and his wife were members of Compass Church in Naperville.
Keith loved a good joke and did not mind laughing at himself. He enjoyed a good nap and Sudoku. A good Canasta match with friends or family was a favorite activity. Keith loved life and never tired of new experiences. Keith spoke slowly, ate slowly, and drove fast.
A celebration of Keith's life will be held this Spring.
We will miss his kindness, generosity and fun-loving spirit.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 23, 2020