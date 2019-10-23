|
Kenneth A. Zimmerman, age 79 of Aurora, formerly of Darien, IL passed away peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence of Naperville. He was born August 14, 1940 in Hammond, IN to his loving late parents, Alfred and Ruth Zimmerman. Cherished husband of Bonnie L. Zimmerman, wedded on December 2, 1995. Beloved dad of Steve (Jennifer) Zimmerman of Bloomington, IL; step-dad of Mike (Diane) Radel of Wheaton, IL and Lisa (Jim) Rillie of Aledo, IL. Adored grandpa of Madison and Anthony Zimmerman, Samantha, Jake, Zach and Ben Radel, Matt, Brent, Jenna and Ryan Rillie. Dearest brother of Bob (Sue) Zimmerman of Crete, IL. Dear uncle of Justin, Zak (Maggie) and Dylan (Megan) Zimmerman and great-uncle of Jack and Luke. Ken graduated from Thorton Fractional High School, class of 1958. He was a proud US Army Veteran. Ken spent 20 years as a pressman for the Chicago Tribune and retired in 2006 as lead custodian for Hinsdale South High School. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 1801 Meyers Rd., Suite #100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Visitation: Saturday, October 26th 2:00-4:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. Future inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 23, 2019