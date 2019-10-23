Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Zimmerman


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Zimmerman, age 79 of Aurora, formerly of Darien, IL passed away peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence of Naperville. He was born August 14, 1940 in Hammond, IN to his loving late parents, Alfred and Ruth Zimmerman. Cherished husband of Bonnie L. Zimmerman, wedded on December 2, 1995. Beloved dad of Steve (Jennifer) Zimmerman of Bloomington, IL; step-dad of Mike (Diane) Radel of Wheaton, IL and Lisa (Jim) Rillie of Aledo, IL. Adored grandpa of Madison and Anthony Zimmerman, Samantha, Jake, Zach and Ben Radel, Matt, Brent, Jenna and Ryan Rillie. Dearest brother of Bob (Sue) Zimmerman of Crete, IL. Dear uncle of Justin, Zak (Maggie) and Dylan (Megan) Zimmerman and great-uncle of Jack and Luke. Ken graduated from Thorton Fractional High School, class of 1958. He was a proud US Army Veteran. Ken spent 20 years as a pressman for the Chicago Tribune and retired in 2006 as lead custodian for Hinsdale South High School. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 1801 Meyers Rd., Suite #100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Visitation: Saturday, October 26th 2:00-4:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. Future inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now