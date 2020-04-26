|
Kenneth J. Kuefler, age 72, a resident of Aurora and formerly longtime of Naperville, IL, passed away on April 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 1, 1947 in Naperville. Ken is survived by his loving children, Mike (Dawn) Kuefler of Elburn, IL, Jason (Jennifer) Kuefler of Elwood, IL and Kari (Joel Jimenez) Kuefler of Franklin, TN; his cherished grandchildren, Josh, Paige and Jed Kuefler, Ben Kuefler, Ian, Penelope and Leo Jimenez; his brother, Allan (Patricia) Kuefler; and his K-9 companion, "Duke". He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Kuefler. During his upbringing, Ken attended St. Peter Paul Elementary and then Naperville Community High School. He raised his family in Naperville before moving to Oswego IL for a short time and living out his later years in Aurora IL. A carpenter by trade, Ken lived a life of vigor. He spent much of his mid-life going on fishing trips to Canada, Lake Erie and Wisconsin, tarpon fishing in Costa Rica and deep sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. Family time was spent water skiing, snowmobiling and running the quads through the fields of Oswego. He celebrated the DePaul Blue Demons basketball, Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and the Earnhardts of NASCAR, taking in events with friends and family. As of recent, he spent many of days chasing his grandkids around the state at softball, baseball and football games. A man that took care of his neighbor, Ken's door was always open. He volunteered time executing softball tournaments, raising dollars for SIDS research and prevention. For over half of a decade, Ken donated and helped execute the annual Kaneland High School Softball fundraiser, where his granddaughter Paige played and son Michael coached. He also gave time to the Naperville VFW and other projects. Due to the current health concerns, private family funeral services will be held at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. Interment will be at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 26, 2020