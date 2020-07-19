Kerry was a wonderfully supportive friend and colleague, and I was SO sorry to hear of her passing. She had a heart of pure gold, and she was one of the most skilled and supportive teachers I ever taught with. We enjoyed sharing stories of our children; she was such a loving and proud Mom. My heart aches for her husband, her children, her mother...and ALL the people who loved her. You are all in my prayers.

Evelyn Pape

Friend