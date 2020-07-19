Kerry Ellen Janczak, age 58, of Naperville, IL, passed away on July, 15, 2020 at Edward Hospital, Naperville, IL. She was born on October 13, 1961 in Chicago, IL. Kerry is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Frank M. Janczak of Naperville, IL; her loving children, Tyler, Kyle and Jamie Janczak all of Naperville, IL; her mother, Dolores Granato of Naperville, IL; her brothers, James (Mary Bange) Granato of Houston, TX and Mark (Karen) Granato of Naperville, IL; dear aunt of Joseph, Sophia and Grace Granato; dear friend to many. She was preceded in death by her father, James L. Granato. Kerry grew up in Downers Grove and graduated from Downers Grove South High School. She earned her bachelor's degree from North Central College and her master's degree from National Lewis University. She worked in education for over 25 years in the Woodridge and Naperville communities. Kerry will be remembered for her love of teaching, her vast friendships and her smile that lit up the entire room. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life is being planned for Spring of 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com