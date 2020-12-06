1/1
Kevin J. Wiesbrook
1960 - 2020
Naperville, IL – Kevin James Wiesbrook, 60, of Naperville, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1960 in Aurora, IL, son of James and Georgene (Wegman) Wiesbrook.

Kevin is survived by his children, Brian (Stephanie) Wiesbrook, Tracy (Jon) Richman, and Judy (Kevin) Jameson, and his granddaughter, Alexis Wiesbrook; as well as his mother, Georgene Wiesbrook, siblings Danny Wiesbrook, Bill (Colleen) Wiesbrook, and Laura (Steve) Miller, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James Wiesbrook.

Kevin worked as a letter carrier for the Naperville Post Office for 32 years; several of them alongside his father, James, who was also a letter carrier for the Naperville Post Office. He had many friendships with the residents along his mail route, and had special connections with his elderly residents, always looking out for them and enjoying discussing a mutual love of the Chicago Cubs. He also had many stories and inside jokes shared between some of his buddies from the post office – most of which are too colorful for publication!

Kevin always worked hard to support his family and wanted the best for his children. Longtime Naperville residents may remember Kevin as "Mr. Starter" at several Centennial Beach Mudrats swim meets in the summers as he enjoyed volunteering for his kids' special events. Kevin also enjoyed spending many summer evenings relaxing at the beach following particularly warm days out on his mail route.

A private memorial mass was held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bolingbrook, IL, on December 3. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kevin's honor at a local food bank or homeless shelter as Kevin always wanted to help those in need.


Published in Naperville Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service
260 S. Schmidt Rd Suite C
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
630.536.9507
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
My most sincere sympathy to the entire Wiesbrook family. May Kevin Rest In Peace.
Jeanne McLain
Friend
December 3, 2020
Condolences to the family and many friends of Kevin. He'll be missed.
AJ
Acquaintance
