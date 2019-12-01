|
Kevin W. Conklin, age 54, a longtime resident of Oswego, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully at Central DuPage Hospital after a long battle with Esophageal Cancer, Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born on July 5, 1965 in Naperville, IL. Kevin is survived by his wife of 26 years Angela Conklin (nee Frey); children Justin Spencer, Alec (Alex) Spencer, and Courtney Conklin; grandchildren Elijah, Luke, and Lana Spencer; father William Conklin; sister Leslie Conklin; niece Emillea Schoene. He is preceded in death by his mother Connie Conklin.
Kevin was a graduate of Naperville Central High School in 1983. He spent his life in the moving industry starting off working on the trucks at his family's business, Jackson Storage & Van. His long time position in the business was sales and loved his interactions with his customers in their homes. Recently working for New World Van Lines as a surveyor for corporate transfers. His love of 80's music was still true to this day. He was never too old to have the music just a little too loud. He had so many friends that he treasured, talked to many on a daily basis and kept in touch with many throughout his lifetime. He was a die hard Green Bay Packers fan and even owned a share of stock in the team. He spent a lot of time up on Lake Geneva and was an avid boater. Recently he had been working on getting his Masters degree in grandchild spoiling. They were the light of his life and helped him get through the tough cancer battles he had over the past few years." He never lost his sense of humor and was always quick with a joke. He was born a hockey player, starting off young with the Naperville Sons. Kevin was dedicated to his family, friends, his grandkids, his work and the Packers, where hopefully he now has the best seat in the house.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, December 7, from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private.
For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Kevin's memory, donations to Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN) at PO Box 243 Stevenson, MD 21153 would be welcome.
For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 1, 2019