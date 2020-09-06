1/
Lawrence Charles Brownfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Charles Brownfield Sr. age 71, of Naperville. Passed away Monday, August 31st. Lawrence was raised in Cicero, IL and later lived in Downers Grove, IL. In his youth Larry belonged to the Boys and Girls club of Cicero, he attended and graduated from Mary Queen of Heaven in 1963, Morton East High School 1967 and Morton College from 1969 to 1970. Larry was the Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Micro Enhanced Technology. He is the beloved husband of Gloria Brownfield nee Lancsak. Loving father of Lawrence "Chad" Brownfield, Jr. and Amy (Brandon) Kowalcyzk. Beloved son of the late Grace Brownfield Ormaniec and the late Charles Brownfield. Dear brother of Nancy (Bob) Heezen, Sally (Mohammed) Bentlemsani, Kathy (Edmund) Olson. Brother in law of Nancy (the late Richard) Peer and the late Bob (Adrenne) Lancsak. Fond uncle of Jennifer Larsen, Teresa Griffith, the late Dirk Heezen, Tarik Bentlemsani, Anisa Bentlemsani, Debbie Mockus, Cindy Neary, Shari Orr, Lisa Dwyer and Kim Murray. Great uncle of 14 wonderful great nieces and nephews. Services were private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 4, 2020
Dear Gloria and Family, Sorry to hear of his passing. Have many happy memories since high school. Sorry to see you go my friend.
Bob Rempala
Friend
September 3, 2020
The Peace Hospice Team wishes to express our sincere condolences to Lawrence’s family and friends. We are honored that we could provide care and companionship to Lawrence and his family on his final journey. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Peace Hospice
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved