Lawrence Charles Brownfield Sr. age 71, of Naperville. Passed away Monday, August 31st. Lawrence was raised in Cicero, IL and later lived in Downers Grove, IL. In his youth Larry belonged to the Boys and Girls club of Cicero, he attended and graduated from Mary Queen of Heaven in 1963, Morton East High School 1967 and Morton College from 1969 to 1970. Larry was the Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Micro Enhanced Technology. He is the beloved husband of Gloria Brownfield nee Lancsak. Loving father of Lawrence "Chad" Brownfield, Jr. and Amy (Brandon) Kowalcyzk. Beloved son of the late Grace Brownfield Ormaniec and the late Charles Brownfield. Dear brother of Nancy (Bob) Heezen, Sally (Mohammed) Bentlemsani, Kathy (Edmund) Olson. Brother in law of Nancy (the late Richard) Peer and the late Bob (Adrenne) Lancsak. Fond uncle of Jennifer Larsen, Teresa Griffith, the late Dirk Heezen, Tarik Bentlemsani, Anisa Bentlemsani, Debbie Mockus, Cindy Neary, Shari Orr, Lisa Dwyer and Kim Murray. Great uncle of 14 wonderful great nieces and nephews. Services were private.