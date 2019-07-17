Lawrence J. "Larry" Gerten, age 69, U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Lisle, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born February 14, 1950 in Aurora, IL.



Beloved son of Gertrude A. "Trudy" Gerten (nee Baumann) and the late Gerald J. "Jerry" Gerten, loving brother of Kay (Hilary) Kowaleski of Naperville, Ann Gerten of Counce, TN and Phillip Gerten of Naperville, dear uncle of Karyn (Richard) Partlow, Allison (Matthew) Foster and Lindsay (Patrick) Little; great-uncle of Jackson and Dylan Foster; Declan and Kellan Little; Paige Partlow, nephew of Mary (the late Joseph) Gerten of Naperville and Audrey (the late Allen) Gerten of San Ramon, CA, fond cousin and friend of many.



Larry grew up in Naperville and attended SS. Peter & Paul Grade School and Marmion Military Academy (Class of 1968), Aurora, IL. He received a degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and served in the U.S. Army during the late stages of the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Larry earned a law degree from the University of Illinois and worked many years for his family's business, Gerten Builders in Naperville.



He enjoyed golfing, skiing and gardening. Larry also loved music and played the piano.



Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.



Services will begin Wednesday, July 24, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.



Future inurnment: SS. Peter Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org or Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.org



For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on July 17, 2019