Lea Davies, age 95, a resident of Monarch Landing in Naperville, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1925 in Chicago. Lea is survived by her loving children, Lynne (Bill) Slavik of Naperville, Janet (Jeff) Carlson of Naperville, Gary (Janet) Davies of Plainfield and Bob (Diane) Davies of West Chicago; her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer (Bryan) Stresney, Lindsay (Kevin) Fleck, Michael (Emily) Davies, Jeffrey (Kelley) Davies, Ryan (Kelsey) Carlson, Meghan (Bud) Bosley, Joe Carlson, Joseph (Sammi) Davies and Jenna (Brandon) Noble; her adored great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Charlie Stresney, Aviana and Kaitlyn Fleck, Hannah, James and William Davies, Haley and Jacob Davies, Everett Carlson, Niall and Faye Bosley. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Joseph H. Davies; her parents, Michael and Lillian Sheridan; and her sister, Patricia Allen. Lea grew up in Chicago and settled her family in Naperville in 1966. She has been a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church since 1966, as well as a longtime member of the Naperville Garden Club and the Naperville Woman's Club. Lea enjoyed many years as a personal counselor at Regency Bank in Naperville. Above all, her family brought her the greatest joy in life. She lived every day for them and loved them deeply. Lea will be truly missed. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Lea's life, memorials may be directed to the Benevolent Fund at Monarch Landing in care of The DuPage Foundation, 3000 Woodcreek Dr., Suite 310, Downers Grove, IL 60515-5408. Please notate Benevolent Care Fund in the memo. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Due to restrictions set forth by the State of Illinois the maximum number of attendants can be 10 at any given time and will be rotated throughout the visitation hours. Current health mandates must be followed. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. The Office of the Bishop of the Diocese of Joliet has issued a directive that limits the number of attendants to 100 and requests current health mandates be followed. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.