Leon Arneson, born December 1, 1933, died on December 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born in West Allis, Wisconsin. He graduated from North Central College where he played basketball; he also received his Masters in Education from Northern Illinois University. He served in the US Army from 1954-56. Naperville was home since 1952. He was a retired teacher from District 203 having opened 3 Naperville schools and retiring from Jefferson Jr. High. He also was the official timer for over 30 years at NCHS and NNHS basketball, football, and wrestling events. He loved fishing, camping, golfing, reading, winters in Arizona, spending time with family and close friends. Throughout his life he was blessed with exceptional lifelong friends. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 50 years. During the last 5 years of his life he participated in a research study for Cardiac Amyloidosis.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor, daughters Barb (Paul) Osburn, Janet (Jim) Scott, and Nancy Havenaar; 16 grandchildren, sister in law, Ruby (late Howie) Allen, brother in law, Harold (Gwen) Bohm, sister in law, Kay (late Eugene) Arneson.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, George and Leone, brother Eugene, and sister Georgianna Czaplewski. Visitation is 10-11am at Koten Chapel on the campus of North Central College, 329 School Street. A Celebration Service will follow at 11am. Luncheon to be served at the Madden Theatre, 171 East Chicago Avenue from 12:30-2:30. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to North Central College, 30 N. Brainard St, Naperville or the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main Street Suite 2, Clarkston, Michigan in the name of Leon Arneson.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 18, 2019