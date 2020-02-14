|
Leroy N. Lee" Clifton, 81, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1989, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born September 4, 1938 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of the late Rita Kay Clifton (nee Mans), whom he married September 18, 1976 and who preceded him in death on August 18, 1993, loving brother of Douglas (Ruth) Clifton of Manawa, WI, the late Michael Clifton and the late Sharon (Earl) Beutler, devoted son of the late Harry and Elnora (nee Splitt) Clifton, brother-in-law of Jerry (Mary Lou) Mans, Robert (Margaret) Mans and the late Richard (the late June) Mans, godfather of Tamara (Joshua) Uhde of Lakeville, MN, adored uncle of many including Lorri, Douglas A., Vicki, Scott, Dawn and Keith, fond nephew of Darlene Toonen of Little Chute, WI and Forest Kreklow of Manawa, WI, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Lee grew up in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, was a graduate of Kelly High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960, stationed in Puerto Rico. He was employed for many years as a sales manager for Fuller Company and GATX, Chicago, retiring in 2000.
Lee was a private pilot and was a resident of Naperville's Aero Estates subdivision. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed gardening and landscaping.
Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020, 2:00-5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A celebration of Lee's life will follow Sunday, 5:00 PM in the funeral home.
Additional services will be held at Mankato Mortuary, 1001 N. Riverfront Dr., Mankato, MN 56001, (507) 388-2202, https://www.mankatomortuary.com/
Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Mankato, MN.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 14, 2020