LeRoy Randolph (Lee) Lindberg of Naperville, IL passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Tabor Hills Health Care Facility in Naperville, IL at the age of 88 after a six year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Lee was born in Minneapolis on March 21, 1931, to John and Mabel Lindberg. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He was an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Naperville and Naperville VFW - Judd Kendall Post and American Legion (past commander). Lee was also a past president of the Marco Island Historical Association and Naperville Toastmasters. He began his career at Land O'Lakes in 1952 after his honorable discharge from the Army and retired 41 years later in 1993. In retirement, he was an active volunteer doing everything from delivering Meals on Wheels to visiting disabled Veterans groups every Saturday. Lee's first wife, Doris, died on June 23, 1976, 43 years to the day before he did. After her death, Lee married Dolores M. (Dee) Lance on January 1, 1978. Lee and Dee traveled the world and split their time at home between Naperville and Marco Island, FL until Dee suffered a stroke in December 2008 and died in April 2010. Lee will be remembered for his dead-on delivery of Ole and Lena jokes; making countless bars for church, VFW and Legion events; cooking everything from back ribs to beef tenderloin and his strong singing voice. He is survived by daughter, Cher Lindberg (Sheridan), Minneapolis, MN; sons, Jerry (Barb) Lindberg, Plymouth, MN and Terry (Cheryl) Lindberg, Minnetrista, MN. Also step-daughters Kathleen (Gordon) Grossenbacher, Ludington, MI and Marsha (John) Kelleher, Naperville, IL and step-son Rodney Lance of Naperville, IL; sister, LaVaune (Larry) Cowl of Yacolt, WA and sister-in-law, Priscilla (Len) Stefaniak, Palos Hills, IL. Also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation, Friday, July 12, 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 South Washington, Naperville, IL. Memorial service on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 A.M; visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 South Washington, Naperville, IL 60540. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to either Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Association, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264 Published in the Naperville Sun on June 30, 2019