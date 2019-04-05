|
Lester Dale Pauls, age 89, passed away April 2, 2019. Beloved husband to Elaine, father to Jeff (Lisa) Pauls, Scott (Nancy) Pauls, Blythe (Joe) Wilkinson, and Brian (Jennifer) Pauls, Grandfather to Kristen (Rich) Ishihara, Justin (Katherine) Pauls, JJ Wilkinson, Danny Wilkinson, Kacie Pauls (fiancé John Heid), Annie (John) Pecis, William Pauls, Mollie Wilkinson, Great Grandfather to Brianna, Lucas, Mallory, and Beckett, and brother of Donna Willems, and Loren Pauls. He is preceded in death by parents, Frieda and Curt Pauls and sister, Mary Ann Pauls.Les graduated from Inman High School in Kansas and Kansas State University. He was a Korean War Veteran. Les loved his family very much and was known in his neighborhood for his gardening, landscaping, and his annual garage sales featuring his refinished furniture. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Les' honor to Grace United Methodist Church Foundation. A visitation will be held on Friday April 5th from 4-7 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Funeral Service Saturday at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at Grace UMC, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville. Interment private. Info beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 5, 2019