Lewis H. "Lew" Harmon, age 86, Korean War U.S. Army veteran, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL and Fort Pierce, FL, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing. He was born November 10, 1933 in St. Louis, MO.
Beloved husband of Priscilla Harmon (nee Barton) , whom he married October 18, 1958, loving father of Pete (Karla) Harmon of Naperville, Andy (Katie) Harmon of Downers Grove, IL, Chris (Angie) Harmon of Flower Mound, TX and the late John E. Harmon, adored grandfather of Amanda Harmon and Thomas (Danielle) Harmon; Travis (Jessica) Agnew; Patrick and Evelyn Harmon, cherished great-grandfather of Paisley and Riley Harmon; Elizabeth and Abigail Agnew, devoted son of the late Lewis and Delia (nee Hagen) Harmon, dear brother of Carolyn (Fred) Moson of Fort Pierce, FL, fond brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Lewis was born in St. Louis, MO, in 1933 of two first-generation immigrants, who themselves were children of farmers from Germany and Norway who had established homesteads in Iowa. From them he received the strong work ethic and pragmatism that drove him for his entire life. Born during the depression, his father sought work where he could find it. But while Lew grew up in many cities across the US, he ultimately came to call the Midwest his home. While in the Army and headed to his family home (at the time) in the northeast on leave, he met Priscilla Barton of Boston on a train, neither of them knowing that the train would take them further in life than what was listed on the ticket they bought.
Married in Boston, the couple moved to Pittsfield, MA, started their family, and Lew completed his MBA from NYU. Following the example set by his father of seeking his fortune in other locales, he moved the family to Naperville in 1969, where they have been since, aside from brief moves to CA and CT.
After a career in mortgage lending primarily serving the commercial real estate market, Lew established what would become a significant developer of commercial real estate in the US market that attracted investors from around the globe. He shined in this role, and it was absolutely the pinnacle of his professional career.
Following retirement, Lew and Priscilla spent an increasing amount of time in Ft. Pierce, FL, among many new friends and the ocean breezes that took Mom back to her youth on Cape Cod.
An accomplished conversationalist, Lew would astound people with his uncanny, encyclopedic recall of facts, figures, and dates. But perhaps most impressive was his unerring ability to list out addresses of nearly any city that might be discussed -- "Oh, Pella, IA? Sure, there was a Sinclair station at the corner of T-14 and Oscaloosa. But of course, Sinclair was purchased by ARCO in 1969, which is now BP. I wonder what's there now?"
But of all his talents and gifts, his greatest pride was his family, which started with his best decision ever, to pursue and marry Priscilla, who he loved dearly until the end of his days. He stayed current on all of his sons' and grandchildren's careers, travels, successes and challenges, helping generously in a variety of ways whenever needed.
A private visitation and service was held.
Future inurnment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lew's memory may be made to:
A.D.O.P.T. (Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment), 420 Industrial Drive, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-2299, adoptpetshelter.org
