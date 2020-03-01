|
Linda Kay Kirch (nee Thomas), age 69, of Naperville, IL, and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, in her home with her family by her side. She was born March 24, 1950, in Freeport, IL.
Linda is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Terry; two cherished children, Andrea (Rob Deming) Kirch of Chicago, and Matthew (Kelly) Kirch of Naperville; her beloved grandchildren, Mackensie, Katelyn and Kyla; her favorite brothers, Nicky (Dawn) Thomas and Ted (Kathy) Thomas; her brother-in-law, Bill (Patty) Kirch; and her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends. She is the devoted daughter of the late Nicholas and Janette Thomas.
Linda grew up on her family's farm in Hanover, IL. She graduated from Northern Illinois University, where she met the love of her life.
Linda had the biggest heart, the warmest smile, and an endless love for all those in her life. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and great friend to many. She cherished the time spent with family and friends at their homes in Naperville, Lake Geneva, and Naples, and you could also always find her attending grandchildren's school and sports activities.
Linda also enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader who looked forward to the lively conversation with her Lake Geneva Book Club. And you can be sure that if she was well enough to attend, she never missed the weekly "meetings" with the Breakfast Club.
Linda was an amazing fighter, and never gave up in her 14-year battle with multiple myeloma. She lived her life to the fullest, refusing to let cancer stand in her way.
Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A celebration of Linda's life will take place Friday, March 6, 11:00 AM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), https://tribute.themmrf.org/lindakirch
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 1, 2020