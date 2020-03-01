Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
815 S. Washington St.
Naperville, IL
View Map

Linda Kay Kirch


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kay Kirch Obituary
Linda Kay Kirch (nee Thomas), age 69, of Naperville, IL, and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, in her home with her family by her side. She was born March 24, 1950, in Freeport, IL.

Linda is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Terry; two cherished children, Andrea (Rob Deming) Kirch of Chicago, and Matthew (Kelly) Kirch of Naperville; her beloved grandchildren, Mackensie, Katelyn and Kyla; her favorite brothers, Nicky (Dawn) Thomas and Ted (Kathy) Thomas; her brother-in-law, Bill (Patty) Kirch; and her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends. She is the devoted daughter of the late Nicholas and Janette Thomas.

Linda grew up on her family's farm in Hanover, IL. She graduated from Northern Illinois University, where she met the love of her life.

Linda had the biggest heart, the warmest smile, and an endless love for all those in her life. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and great friend to many. She cherished the time spent with family and friends at their homes in Naperville, Lake Geneva, and Naples, and you could also always find her attending grandchildren's school and sports activities.

Linda also enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader who looked forward to the lively conversation with her Lake Geneva Book Club. And you can be sure that if she was well enough to attend, she never missed the weekly "meetings" with the Breakfast Club.

Linda was an amazing fighter, and never gave up in her 14-year battle with multiple myeloma. She lived her life to the fullest, refusing to let cancer stand in her way.

Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

A celebration of Linda's life will take place Friday, March 6, 11:00 AM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), https://tribute.themmrf.org/lindakirch

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -