Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kruse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kruse Obituary
Linda Kruse, age 71 of Naperville, IL passed away March 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband David Kruse; children, Lara, Phillip and Michael Kruse; sisters, Elaine Cathcart, Robin Olsen, brother Mark Van Tilburg and step-mother Juanita Van Tilburg. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Jean Van Tilburg and her brother Wayne Van Tilburg. Linda graduated from high school in 1966 in Dallas, Texas, then attended college at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas, graduating in 1970 with a degree in Education. She married David Kruse in 1971 and spent her early years raising three children. After the youngest child started school she worked for the Naperville Public Library for over 20 years. She was an avid reader. She had a great love for her family, friends, the beach, quilting and her pups. She was a devoted Chicago sports fan (Go Cubs!). A memorial service for Linda is pending and will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, www.seewinter.com, or The American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -