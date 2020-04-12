|
|
Linda Kruse, age 71 of Naperville, IL passed away March 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband David Kruse; children, Lara, Phillip and Michael Kruse; sisters, Elaine Cathcart, Robin Olsen, brother Mark Van Tilburg and step-mother Juanita Van Tilburg. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Jean Van Tilburg and her brother Wayne Van Tilburg. Linda graduated from high school in 1966 in Dallas, Texas, then attended college at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas, graduating in 1970 with a degree in Education. She married David Kruse in 1971 and spent her early years raising three children. After the youngest child started school she worked for the Naperville Public Library for over 20 years. She was an avid reader. She had a great love for her family, friends, the beach, quilting and her pups. She was a devoted Chicago sports fan (Go Cubs!). A memorial service for Linda is pending and will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, www.seewinter.com, or The American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020