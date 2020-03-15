|
|
Lisa Ann Mulcahy (nee Seguino), age 56, of Naperville, IL passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1963 in Brooklyn, NY. Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Joe Mulcahy; daughters, Kelsey, Morgan, and Lauren Mulcahy; beloved parents, Joe and Pat Seguino; brother, Joseph (Katherine) Seguino; her faithful Westies, Cody and Max; her many nieces, nephews, and close friends, especially in Ashbury subdivision and on Branford Lane. In addition to being a devoted daughter, wife and mother, Lisa shared her enthusiasm for life through the many close relationships she developed. Lisa touched so many lives as a faithful friend, dedicated Chi-Omega sister, and trusted real estate broker (Re/Max) for 20 years. Lisa's loving, kind and memorable personality continued to shine even through her 3-year battle with ALS. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held Sunday, March 22 with services from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and celebration following until 2:00 pm at the White Eagle Golf Club (3400 Club Drive) in Naperville. Memorials in Lisa's name may be made to: I Am ALS, ALS Therapy Development Institute, Augies's Quest, the Les Turner ALS Foundation or myTEAM TRIUMPH - Illinois Chapter. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 15, 2020