With our concern for everyone's health and well-being and in an abundance of caution concerning COVID-19, the celebration of Lisa's life on March 22, 2020 will be postponed until further notice. We will make every effort to communicate details of the rescheduled celebration when plans are formalized. The family thanks everyone for their kind words and support during this time. For full obituary visit www.beidelmankunschfh.com. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory 630-922-9630
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 18, 2020