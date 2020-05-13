Lois Arlene Skooglund, age 88, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully at Edward Hospital in Naperville on Saturday May 9, 2020. Born October 23, 1931 in Harvey, IL, to Louis and Edith Osterberg. Beloved wife of the late Gene Skooglund, whom she married June 13, 1953. Loving mother of Scott Skooglund, Jeanine (John) Lehman and Jonathan Skooglund; proud grandmother of Kelly (Andreas) Damianides, Alyssa (Joe) Quebbeman, Michael (Abbey) Lehman, Eric Skooglund and Rachel (Joe) Sbertoli; adoring great-grandmother of Taryn, Jack, Tassos and Melanie; loving sister of Shirley (the late Donald) Adair; dear sister-in-law of Anita Skooglund and Ernie Westman. She was preceded in death by her loving sister Elaine (Ernie) Westman. Lois grew up in Chicago Heights, IL, was a graduate of Bloom High School and attended North Park College in Chicago, where she met Gene. A loving and devoted homemaker, Lois was a member of Bethel Evangelical Covenant Church in Flossmoor, IL. After moving to Naperville, IL, in 1972, Gene and Lois became members of Grace United Methodist Church. Lois enjoyed singing in the choir with Gene as well as participating in several women's groups, quilting, sewing, bible study, reading and spending time with all of the fond friends she met along the way. Lois's greatest joy was her family. She loved traveling with Gene to Florida and road trips with her sisters and friends. Lois loved watching her family grow and always felt blessed that they lived nearby, witnessing sporting events, recitals and graduations as they grew. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace United Methodist Church Foundation, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or charity of donor's choice would be greatly appreciated. Due to current health concerns, private family funeral services will be held at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. Interment will be at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Info:630/355-0213 or www.friedrichjones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on May 13, 2020.