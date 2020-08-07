Lois Irene Briggs Schnizlein
The gentle, kind heart of Lois Schnizlein stopped beating on July 26, 2020 at 96 years of age.
Lois was the oldest daughter of Walter and Ruby Briggs, and grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana with her two sisters, Alice and Ruth. She married Richard Shorter at 19 and moved to Illinois after World War II where she raised three daughters. Lois worked outside the home for most of her life, and lived in Naperville, Illinois, where she was an active member, starting in 1959 of the DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church. She notably served as both a president and the general contractor chair when the church added a large addition and Founders Room. Being a Unitarian Universalist satisfied Lois's spiritual values of social justice and environmental activism. With her second husband Glenn, she helped bring both a recycling program and the Riverwalk to Naperville. Both also were Lincoln and Mary Todd reenactors. Lois also worked to establish an ecumenical adult daycare in the early 1980's. After the death of her mother and husband, Lois became a certified mime clown named Ladybugg, joined a senior bicycling group, traveled extensively, and in 1994 started the Illinois chapter of the Lois Club. This is an abbreviated list of Lois's vibrant, vital life.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband, J. Glenn Schnizlein, her beloved daughter, Christina Kay Shorter, and two stepsons. She is survived by daughters Linda Marie Fletcher (Rich) and Dianne Carol Shorter, three grandsons - Eric, Jason, and Daniel Fletcher- six Schnizlein stepchildren and their families, a number of great grandchildren, and a few great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at her Naperville Church, and a remembrance is in the works. If desired, a donation in Lois's memory to Alzheimer's Association
