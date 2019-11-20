Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Lois Joan Behr Obituary
Lois Joan Behr, age 82 of Naperville, passed away November 16, 2019. She is survived by her husband Thomas Carl Behr; children; Nancy (Sam) Shober and Alan (Carla) Behr, Grandchildren, Katherine and Charles Shober and her brother Walter Becker. Lois was a member of the First Church of Christian Scientist in Naperville, The Fox Valley Genealogical Society and the Naperville Park District Painting Group. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, from 1 until 4 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
