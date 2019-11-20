|
|
Lois Joan Behr, age 82 of Naperville, passed away November 16, 2019. She is survived by her husband Thomas Carl Behr; children; Nancy (Sam) Shober and Alan (Carla) Behr, Grandchildren, Katherine and Charles Shober and her brother Walter Becker. Lois was a member of the First Church of Christian Scientist in Naperville, The Fox Valley Genealogical Society and the Naperville Park District Painting Group. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, from 1 until 4 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 20, 2019