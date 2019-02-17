Lois O. Recine (née Roepke), age 90, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1955, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born March 15, 1928 in Chicago, IL.Beloved wife of the late James P. Ruehl and the late Louis Recine, loving mother of Mark (Hongwu) Ruehl of Oak Park, IL, Dawn (Al) Soza of Lisle, IL, Dean (Leslie) Recine of Arlington, TX and Louis (Ann) Recine of Eau Claire, WI, adored grandmother of Brittany (Doug) Prince; Chelsea (Evan ) Rogerson and Chloe Recine; Cara (Tony) Sanchez and David Recine, cherished great-grandmother of Cooper Prince, Sam Recine, Petra Sanchez, Caprice Sanchez, Farah Sanchez and Rory Sanchez, devoted daughter of the late Otto and Margaret Roepke, dear sister of Shirley (the late Joe) Rito of Bartlett, IL and the late Robert (the late Lorraine) Roepke, sister-in-law of Maryann (the late Louis) Molliconi of Westchester, IL, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Lois grew up in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, was a graduate of Harper High School and moved to Naperville in 1955. A loving and devoted homemaker, Lois was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church and a recent member of Word of Life Lutheran Church, both in Naperville.A private visitation and funeral service were held Friday, February 15, 2019 at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.Private Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary