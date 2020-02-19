|
|
Lois Woelkers Thompson, age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on February 14, 2020 at Avow Hospice Home in Naples, FL. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert ("Bob") E. Thompson, Jr. in 2006. Lois is survived by her dear sister, Jane Byerwalter. She is also survived by her loving children, Robert (Sarah) Thompson, III (Chicago), James (Lisa) Thompson (Salt Lake City), Julia Anne Miller (Atlanta), Susan (Ben) Prewitt (Columbus, OH), and Mary Lou (Bill) Primm (North Palm Beach, FL). In addition, she is survived by her twelve cherished grandchildren, great granddaughter, and five nieces and one nephew. Lois was born on July 24, 1932, in Chicago to Esther and Alfred Woelkers. She graduated from Aquinas High School and earned her degree in education at Chicago Teachers College in 1954. After graduating from college Lois married Bob and they lived briefly in El Paso, TX, as Bob served in the Army. After returning to the Chicago area, Lois and Bob raised their family in Dolton, IL, as well as Spain, Memphis, TN, Venezuela, and subsequently returned to Naperville, where she has lived for the past 37 years. While in Memphis, Lois taught elementary school for many years. Her children will remember her as a loving, independent, optimistic and extremely supportive mother who valued family loyalty and encouraged them to love one another and to pursue their goals. She enjoyed any activities that involved family and friends, and particularly with her children and her grandchildren. Lois was also passionate about her faith, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and playing bridge. Lois was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church and was a volunteer with Serendipity (Little Friends) in downtown Naperville for over 15 years. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 9:30 until 10:30 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lois's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Little Friends, Inc. (www.littlefriendsinc.org) at 140 N. Wright Street, Naperville, IL, 60540. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Avow Hospice Home in Naples, FL, for their love and kindness. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville is entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 19, 2020