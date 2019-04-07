Home

Loretta "Lori" Sprovier Obituary
Loretta "Lori" Sprovier, age 78, a resident of Naperville since 1976, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born November 25, 1940 in Chicago. Lori was a longtime Salon Coordinator for Simply Hair and Spa in Naperville and passionate about attending any activity her grandchildren were involved in. She is survived by her husband Jacinto "Jack" Sprovier, her children Anthony (Kim) Sprovier, Julie Ann (Larry) Sims and Sandra (Mike) Kowalczyk, grandchildren Mike Kowalczyk, Matthew Sims and Gia Sprovier. She was preceded in death by her parents Dominick and Rose and a sister Lucille "LuLu" Catanese. A Memorial service will be held, Saturday, April 13, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
