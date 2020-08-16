1/1
Lorraine A. Bures
1934 - 2020
Lorraine A. Bures (nee Angelica), age 86, a resident of Naperville, IL 2002, formerly of Cicero and Westchester, IL, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Arista Healthcare in Naperville. She was born July 27, 1934 in Chicago, IL

Loving wife of the late Richard P. "Rich" Bures, whom she married Sept. 27, 1952 and who preceded her in death on October 15, 2007, beloved mother of Paul (Liz) Bures of LaGrange Park, IL and Laura (Michael) Deibel of Naperville, adored grandmother of Paul Bures, Kaylyn Deibel, Teaghan Deibel and the late Alex Deibel, cherished great-grandmother of Lily and Layla Deibel, devoted daughter of the late Eugene and Rose (nee Boukal) Angelica, dear sister of the late Wilbert (the late Florence) Angelica, the late Arlene (Wayne) Haack and the late Eugene Angelica, fond cousin, aunt, great aunt and friend of many.

Lorraine grew up in Cicero and attended Morton High School, where she met her future husband, Richard. A loving homemaker, Lorraine also worked for National Data Communications in Lombard, IL. She was a current member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Naperville and a former member of Divine Infant Church, Westchester. Lorraine will be remembered as a devoted caretaker to her grandchildren.

A private blessing of Lorraine will be held. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1- 800-822-6344, www.stjude.org

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
