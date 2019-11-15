|
Lorraine B. Olach (nee Kmieciak), age 94, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1965, formerly of Cicero and Elmwood Park, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Sunrise of Naperville. She was born October 6, 1925 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of the late William A. Olach, whom she married October 30, 1949 and who preceded her in death on March 8, 1974. Loving mother of Judy (Dave) Jarvis, Bill Olach, Deborah "Debbie" St. John, Mark (Lori) Olach, Cindy (Don) Lauterbach, Lorrie (Greg) Chrisos, Greg Olach, the late Patricia Olach and the late Dr. Thomas J. Olach. Adored grandmother of David, Robert and Jonathan; Matthew and Ian; Katie; Jamie (Philip),Colleen and Justin; Marianne, George, Michael and Camron. Cherished great-grandmother of Aubrey and Audrey; Carmine; Owen, Ava and Ella; Liliana and Jacob. Devoted daughter of the late Simon and Bernice (nee Sobus) Kmieciak. Dear sister of the late Simon, Tom, Virginia and Richard. Fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Lorraine will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife, mother and "Lil Gram".
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunrise of Naperville for their compassionate care.
Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 10:30 AM in the funeral home.
Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to: Autism Society, 4340 East-West Hwy, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814, 1 (800) 328-8476, https://www.autism-society.org/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 15, 2019