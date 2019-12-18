Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
1450 Green Trails Dr.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Lorraine Dorothy Skarr Ohm


1920 - 2019
Lorraine Dorothy Skarr Ohm Obituary
Lorraine Dorothy Skarr Ohm (nee Brandel), age 99, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Chicago, Elmhurst and River Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born November 1, 1920 in Chicago.

Beloved wife of the late Walter H. Skarr and the late Raymond W. Ohm, loving father of Michael W. (Mary Ann) Skarr of Naperville, William D. (Mary Jacqueline) Skarr of Lombard, IL, Judith A. Skarr Thornton of Wheaton, IL, Gerald D. (Pamela) Skarr of Naperville, Gregory R.D. (Michael Wozniak) Ohm of London, England, Pamela L. (Andrew) Ohm-Pitock of Naperville, Susan R. (the late Frank) Schmitt of Phoenix, AZ, Marilyn J. (the late Roger) DeVries of Phoenix and the late Richard R. A. Ohm, adored grandmother of 22, cherished great-grandmother of 33, devoted daughter of the late Sidney and Elsie (nee Becker) Brandel, dear sister of Donald (Marilyn) Brandel of Lake Geneva, WI, the late Robert (the late Angela) Brandel and the late Bernard (the late Trudy) Brandel, sister-in-law of the late Noreen Brandel, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Lorraine grew up in Chicago's Austin neighborhood and attended Steinmetz High School. A loving and devoted homemaker, Lorraine also worked for Carson Pirie Scott in Hillside, IL, Polk Brothers in Maywood, IL and Laidlaw Brothers of River Forest. Lorraine was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Luke Roman Catholic Church in River Forest, and most recently of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville.

Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.

Services will begin Saturday, December 21, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville.

Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine's memory can be made to: St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org

For additional information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
