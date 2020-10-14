1/1
Lorraine Florence Wegerer
1925 - 2020
Lorraine Florence Wegerer, nee Schmidt, age 95, a Naperville resident since 1964, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home residence at Spring Meadows, surrounded by her family. She was born January 25, 1925 in Chicago, IL to her loving late parents, John G. and Florence Schmidt. Cherished wife of Louis A. Wegerer, wedded on December 30, 1944. Beloved mother of Robert Wegerer, Judy (the late Thom) Bieniek, Thomas (Sharon) Wegerer, Michael (Carol) Wegerer, David (Debbie) Wegerer, and Christine (the late Scott) Vanecek. Daughter of the heart, Tari (Sam) Vollgraff. Adored grandma of Jeremy (Frances Bai) Wegerer, Jill (Chris) Rogers, Sarah Bieniek, Diane (Andy) Kass, Paige (David) Scott, Kelli (Josh) Dougherty, Ryan (Libby) Wegerer, Andrew and Haylee Wegerer, Casey Vanecek, the late Matthew Wegerer. Dearest great-grandma of 13. Dearest sister of Rosemary (the late Harold) Smith, the late John Schmidt, Richard Schmidt, Raymond Schmidt and Florence "Babe" Grubb. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lorraine and Lou met as young children growing up as neighbors on Osgood Street in Chicago. Lorraine's family relocated to Topeka, Kansas in 1935. During World War II, while Louis was stationed at Herrington Air Force Base in Kansas, he reunited with Lorraine and wed shortly thereafter. The Wegerer family established residency in Westmont and finally in Naperville, IL in 1964. She was an active member of St. Raphael Church and was one of the co- founders of Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. As part of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Lorraine and Louis were involved in making tricycles for handicapped children. They also loved travelling, including 49 states and Canada with many of her siblings and their spouses. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Loaves and Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Lane, Naperville, IL 60540. 630-355-3663. Visitation: Thursday, October 15th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, October 16th 11:00 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. Future inurnment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
October 13, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
