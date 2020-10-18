Lottie Hajduk (nee Sczycut), age 95, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Sunrise of Naperville North. She was born November 29, 1924 in Hammond, IN.
Beloved wife of the late William A. Hajduk, whom she married in 1942 and who preceded her in death on May 12, 1995, loving mother of the late Terri (Gary McClure) Jayjack, James E. Hajduk of Cartersville, GA, twin daughters, Barbara Clark of Enterprise, AL and Bonita Hajduk of West Palm Beach, FL, adored grandmother of Gena, Nick and Aaron; Stacy; Stephanie, Sara and David, cherished great-grandmother of nine, devoted daughter of the late John and Barbara Sczycut, dear sister of Helen (Tom) Schmal, the late Josephine (the late Marion) Stasiak and the late Stanley (the late Ann) Kania, fond aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt of many and special friend of Fran Zangaro.
Lottie grew up in Hammond and helped raise her brother and sisters. She was employed at Phil Schmidt's Restaurant and Rand McNally, both in Hammond and later worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant in San Diego, CA during World War II. Lottie was a former member of St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church, Hammond and was a current member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and crocheting.
Family and friends will meet Thursday, October 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville for graveside services.
