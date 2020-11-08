Lucy C. Weeks (nee Gainer), age 96, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Sun City West, AZ, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born December 27, 1923 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Beloved wife of the late John G. Weeks, whom she married May 11, 1948 and who preceded her in death on October 3, 2016, loving mother of Dave (Lynn) Weeks of Naperville, Ken Weeks of Maine, Lee Ann (Jacques) Weeks-van den Wollenberg of The Netherlands and the late Chester "Chet" Weeks, adored grandmother of Kimberly Weeks and Bethany (Joseph) Weeks-Mullen; Michael Maahs, Cindy (David) Nelson and Christopher Weeks, cherished great-grandmother of Samuel Mullen; Olivia and Owen Nelson, devoted daughter of the late Chester and Lillian Ruby Gainer.
Lucy was an accomplished pianist and teacher of piano who was active in both the Naperville and Downers Grove music clubs for many years. She also served as a judge for many Illinois State Music Teachers Association (ISMTA) music competitions.
Lucy was a member of Desert Garden United Church of Christ, Sun City West, AZ and a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Naperville. Lucy and her husband, John, were also founding members of Cress Creek Country Club in Naperville. She enjoyed golfing, tennis and bowling.
Services will be private. Future inurnment will be at Desert Garden United Church of Christ Columbarium, Sun City West, AZ.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy's memory may be made to: Naperville Elderly Homes, 310 W. Martin Ave., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 357-0909.
