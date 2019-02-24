Luke Jaxon Zachara, 20 months old, passed away on February 19, 2019. He was born on June 9, 2017 in Valparaiso, IN to Ronald and Jordana Zachara, both surviving in Chesterton. He is also survived by his loving sister, Adalyn; his grandparents: Darlene Vallangeon of Chesterton, David Vallangeon of Chesterton, Saleem and Nesreen Masso of Bear, Delaware, Ronald Sr. and Linda Zachara of Naperville, IL; and by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Luke was a sweet, smiling, kind, and loving boy who laughed and loved his life more than anyone can imagine. He lit up the room with sunshine and laughter every day. He loved Blues Clues, Sesame Street, books, school, and his sister more than anything in the world. Since Luke looked up and adored his sister so much, in lieu of flowers, we are requesting all donations go towards Adalyn's college fund.A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. The family will receive friends for a Memorial Visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com. Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary