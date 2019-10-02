Home

Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
LYNETTE C. MILLER

LYNETTE C. MILLER Obituary
Lynette C. Miller, age 76, a longtime Naperville resident passed away September 21, 2019. Loving wife of the late Jack and caring sister of Tom, Wayne, Janet, and Darrell. Preceded in death by her parents the late Darrell J. and the late Ethel (Zarn) Shepherd. Lynette enjoyed antiquing and spending time with her cats. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515 with interment to follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. For further information, 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
