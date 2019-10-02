|
Lynette C. Miller, age 76, a longtime Naperville resident passed away September 21, 2019. Loving wife of the late Jack and caring sister of Tom, Wayne, Janet, and Darrell. Preceded in death by her parents the late Darrell J. and the late Ethel (Zarn) Shepherd. Lynette enjoyed antiquing and spending time with her cats. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515 with interment to follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. For further information, 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 2, 2019