Lynn Renee Mueller, 70 years old of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Naperville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Lynn was born in Naperville, IL on October 20, 1949 to Arnold William Mueller and Regina Kay Mueller (Senik). She was a lifelong Naperville resident. Lynn graduated from Naperville Community High School in 1967. She worked for State Farm Insurance for 54 years.



Lynn is remembered as a kind, loving person who most enjoyed being with her family. She was an avid fan of Rod Stewart, Chicago sports teams and Hallmark movies. Lynn was also a longtime parishioner of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, IL and regularly attended mass. Above all, she most treasured her time spent with her pride and joy, her granddaughter Olivia, with whom she would take to the theater to see musicals and swim at Centennial Beach each week in the summers.



Lynn is survived by her son, Michael Mueller (Meta), sisters Karen (Denny) Nelson, Sandi (Stacy) Morton and Susan (Steve) Ulrich, a brother, Randy Mueller, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved granddaughter, Olivia Mueller.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Regina Mueller.





